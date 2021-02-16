Today in Pictures, Feb 16, 2021

War Memorial Service, Fort Siloso Rediscovery Tour, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
31 min ago
Madam Shen Pin Pin, 82, her husband Ang Eng Chong, 88, their daughter Ang Shen, 54, Ms Ang’s nephew Leo Yug Chuen, 13, and Yug Chuen’s father Leo Kum Chew, 48, paying their respects to Madam Shen’s father after the 54th War Memorial Service at War Memorial Park in Beach Road on Feb 15, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
A new tour offers a rare look inside parts of Fort Siloso that are usually off limits to the public as seen in a photo taken on Feb 15, 2021. Participants of the Fort Siloso Rediscovery Tour, part of events marking the 79th anniversary of Singapore’s fall during World War II, can view a submarine mine defence casement in the fort’s Tunnel A Complex that was used by British troops to prepare and inspect mines for the defence of the southern coast. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Mr Wisely Chung, 23, a friend of the late Mr Gary Wong and Mr Jonathan Long, paying his respects at the crash site in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 15, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Devotees queue to enter Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo St on Feb 15, 2021. The temple reopened after three days of closure to prevent overcrowding. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
Okame Flowering Cherry tree blossoms are seen frozen on Valentine's Day in front of RX3 Compounding Pharmacy in Chester, Virginia, U.S. Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS
Jeremy Seidt, 44, packs snow that he shoveled off his driveway into an empty cat litter bucket as he works on making an igloo in the front yard of his Sharon Township home in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. Feb 15, 2021. PHOTO: USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS
Two boys play ice hockey on a frozen pond at the Zoo Zurich public park during sunny winter weather in Zurich, Switzerland Feb 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo issued on Feb 16, 2021, shows a swarm of desert locust flying after an aircraft sprayed pesticide in Meru, Kenya, on Feb 9, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feb 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33) wreck during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida, USA on Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS