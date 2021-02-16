Today in Pictures, Feb 16, 2021

A new tour offers a rare look inside parts of Fort Siloso that are usually off limits to the public as seen in a photo taken on Feb 15, 2021. Participants of the Fort Siloso Rediscovery Tour, part of events marking the 79th anniversary of Singapore’s fall during World War II, can view a submarine mine defence casement in the fort’s Tunnel A Complex that was used by British troops to prepare and inspect mines for the defence of the southern coast.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH