Today in Pictures, Feb 15, 2022

World War II memorial service in Singapore, flying display at Singapore Airshow, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
A visitor pays her respects to the war dead of the Japanese Occupation of Singapore at the 55th War Memorial Service on February 15, 2022, at the Civilian War Memorial. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
Republic of Singapore Air Force's AH-64D Apache attack helicopters during a flying display at the Singapore Airshow 2022 held at the Changi Exhibition Centre on February 15, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People lie in hospital beds outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on February 15, 2022, as the city faces its worst Covid-19 coronavirus wave to date. PHOTO: AFP
Protesters walk with Canadian flags during a brief snow squall, as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Paratroopers jump from a military plane during a jump training at the Sultan Iskandar Muda Military Base in Blang Bintang, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, February 15, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dogs take part in a symbolic wedding as part of the MatriCan (a play on the Spanish words for "wedding" and "dog") local competition on Valentine's day, in Lima, Peru February 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk past an inflatable heart installed for Saint Valentine's day under Wellington Arch, near Hyde Park, central London, on February 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People are seen enjoying the amusement rides during the Florida State Fair at the Florida State Fairgrounds as the new stealth omicron variant spreads, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., February 11, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans vandalize a bus while fireworks are see in in the sky in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl LVI against Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a touchdown catch over Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top