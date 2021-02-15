Today in Pictures, Feb 15, 2021

Flowers and condolence notes left at the Tanjong Pagar crash site, earthquake hits Fukushima Prefecture in Japan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 min ago
Throughout the day on Feb 14, 2021, relatives and friends of the five young men killed in Saturday’s horrific car accident visited the boarded-up crash site – a vacant Tanjong Pagar shophouse that the BMW M4 Coupe smashed into before bursting int
Throughout the day on Feb 14, 2021, relatives and friends of the five young men killed in Saturday’s horrific car accident visited the boarded-up crash site – a vacant Tanjong Pagar shophouse that the BMW M4 Coupe smashed into before bursting into flames. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
People placed items at the scene of the accident to pay their respects to the victims on Feb 14, 2021.
People placed items at the scene of the accident to pay their respects to the victims on Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A gate is seen broken in Koori, Fukushima Prefecture, early on Feb 14, 2021, after a strong earthquake shook northeastern Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo.
A gate is seen broken in Koori, Fukushima Prefecture, early on Feb 14, 2021, after a strong earthquake shook northeastern Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A Ukrainian service member plays a musical instrument at a fighting position on the contact line with Russian-backed separatist rebels near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, on Feb 13, 2021.
A Ukrainian service member plays a musical instrument at a fighting position on the contact line with Russian-backed separatist rebels near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine, on Feb 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows the architectural monument "Alter Flecken" with 80 half-timbered houses in the old town of Freudenberg, western Germany on Feb 13, 2021.
A view shows the architectural monument "Alter Flecken" with 80 half-timbered houses in the old town of Freudenberg, western Germany on Feb 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The Italian Air Force, The Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), perform an aerobatic demonstration before the start of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb 14, 2021.
The Italian Air Force, The Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), perform an aerobatic demonstration before the start of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb 14, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors are seen at the Cabazon Dinosaurs which have been painted to celebrate Valentine's Day on Feb 14, 2021 in Cabazon, California.
Visitors are seen at the Cabazon Dinosaurs which have been painted to celebrate Valentine's Day on Feb 14, 2021 in Cabazon, California. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Skaters glide on the ice near windmills in the village of Kinderdijk in Netherlands on Feb 14, 2021.
Skaters glide on the ice near windmills in the village of Kinderdijk in Netherlands on Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Feb 14, 2021.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Feb 14, 2021. PHOTO: AFP