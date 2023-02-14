The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2023
Valentine’s Day in Beijing, Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand with strong winds and rain and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wvpn
People take photos next to an installation of roses on Valentine's Day outside a shopping mall in Beijing on Feb 14, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A model walks the runway for Tory Burch during New York Fashion Week on Feb 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Labourers work on the construction of Telangana's state Martyrs memorial in Hyderabad on Feb 14, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Faithful visit the 'Child of Peace and Good' in the municipality of Ixtacuixtla in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, Mexico Feb 13 2023. Hundreds of faithful visited the 'Child of Peace and Good', a figure 5 meters long and weighing half a ton, as the figure was exhibited in the municipality of Ixtacuixtla in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, central Mexico.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
New Zealand Defence Force rescued a sailor from a catamaran near the Northland city of Whangarei. New Zealand declared a national state of emergency on Feb 4, 2023 as severe tropical storm Gabrielle swept away roads, inundated homes and left tens of thousands of residents without power.
PHOTO: AFP
Tourists pose for picture on Mai Khao Beach as a plane lands at Phuket International Airport in Phuket province.
PHOTO: AFP
A Kansas City Chiefs' player celebrates winning Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Pakistan's Special Service Group (SSG) naval paratrooper takes part in the annual joint naval operation exercise 'Aman' in the Arabian Sea near the port city of Karachi on Feb 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
