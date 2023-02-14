Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2023

Faithful visit the 'Child of Peace and Good' in the municipality of Ixtacuixtla in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, Mexico Feb 13 2023. Hundreds of faithful visited the 'Child of Peace and Good', a figure 5 meters long and weighing half a ton, as the figure was exhibited in the municipality of Ixtacuixtla in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, central Mexico.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE