Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2022
A free-diver swims near a big jellyfish off the coast of Lebanon's northern city of Batroun, a model walks the runway for Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
A free-diver swims near a big jellyfish off the coast of Lebanon's northern city of Batroun, on February 13, 2022.
AFP
A model walks the runway for Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Empire State Building on February 12, 2022 in New York City.
AFP
Team of China in action during the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit quarter finals at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, February 13, 2022.
EPA-EFE
A masked reveller wearing a traditional carnival costume poses in St Mark Square during Venice's Carnival on February 12, 2022.
AFP
A woman plays quidditch, a sport inspired by the "Harry Potter" literary series books, in the sidelines of a French championships match, in Nantes, western France, on February 12, 2022.
AFP
People participate in extreme horse skijoring at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, U.S., February 12, 2022.
REUTERS
Children hold Korean characters that read "We envy noone in the world!"as they take part in a demonstration of synchronized swimming to celebrate the 80th birthday of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, known as the 'Day of the Shining Star', at the swimming gymnasium on Chongchun Street in Pyongyang on February 13, 2022.
AFP
A general view of the Al Noor Mosque during the Sharjah Light Festival in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, February 13, 2022. The 11th Sharjah Light Festival runs until 20 February 2022.
EPA-EFE
Children try to balance inside a ball at the Macumba beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 13, 2022.
REUTERS
A bull shark inspects a photographer, coming close to the camera, during a shark dive off the coast of Jupiter, Florida on February 12, 2022.
AFP
