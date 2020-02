A photo taken on February 7, 2020 shows gallery assistants beside an artwork entitled 'The Splash' 1966, by British artist David Hockney, during a photo call at Sotheby's Galleries in central London. Seminal pop art painting "The Splash" by David Hockey sold for £23.1 million ($29.8 million) at a Contemporary Art Evening Auction in London on the evening of February 11, 2020, the third highest price paid for a work by the British artist. PHOTO: AFP