Today in Pictures, Feb 11, 2022
Volcano erupts in Italy, snow in Tokyo, Japan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
General view of an eruption of the South East volcano of Etna, as seen from Nicolosi, Italy, February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple pose for a wedding photo shoot in front of Tokyo Station as it snows in Tokyo on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Believers light candles on a cross-shaped platform covered with candles attached to jars of honey during a ceremony marking the day of Saint Haralampi, Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, at the Church of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, eastern Bulgaria, on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A worker puts the final touches on a sculpture made with lemons and oranges named "The Beijing Opera" during the 88th Lemon festival around the theme "Operas and dances" in Menton, France, February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sharjah Mosque is lit up in a colourful display for the 11th annual Sharjah Light Festival in the emirate of Sharjah on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Light installation 'Digital Origami Tigers' by LAVA (Laboratory for Visionary Architecture) is seen illuminated on the banks of the River Thames in London on February 10 , 2022
PHOTO: AFP
A visitor attends the preview of the digital exhibition titled "Venice, La Serenissimaa" at the "Bassin des Lumieres", the largest digital art centre in the world located in a former German WWII submarine base in Bordeaux on February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
An old American car is seen on a road as a wave breaks against the seawall in Havana, Malecon, on February 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Fog covers the landscape near Salgotarjan, Hungary, February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Eric Rebiere rides a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal, February 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
