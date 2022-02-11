Today in Pictures, Feb 11, 2022

Volcano erupts in Italy, snow in Tokyo, Japan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
2 min ago
General view of an eruption of the South East volcano of Etna, as seen from Nicolosi, Italy, February 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple pose for a wedding photo shoot in front of Tokyo Station as it snows in Tokyo on February 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Believers light candles on a cross-shaped platform covered with candles attached to jars of honey during a ceremony marking the day of Saint Haralampi, Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, at the Church of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, eastern Bulgaria, on February 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A worker puts the final touches on a sculpture made with lemons and oranges named "The Beijing Opera" during the 88th Lemon festival around the theme "Operas and dances" in Menton, France, February 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sharjah Mosque is lit up in a colourful display for the 11th annual Sharjah Light Festival in the emirate of Sharjah on February 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Light installation 'Digital Origami Tigers' by LAVA (Laboratory for Visionary Architecture) is seen illuminated on the banks of the River Thames in London on February 10 , 2022 PHOTO: AFP
A visitor attends the preview of the digital exhibition titled "Venice, La Serenissimaa" at the "Bassin des Lumieres", the largest digital art centre in the world located in a former German WWII submarine base in Bordeaux on February 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An old American car is seen on a road as a wave breaks against the seawall in Havana, Malecon, on February 9, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Fog covers the landscape near Salgotarjan, Hungary, February 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Eric Rebiere rides a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal, February 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

