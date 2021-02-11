Today in Pictures, Feb 11, 2018

Women stand on a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Hindu devotees take a holy dip on the Ganges river on the eve of auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Women stand on a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 10, 2021.Reuters
Hindu devotees take a holy dip on the Ganges river on the eve of auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on Feb 10, 2021.AFP
Austria's Simon Eder competes in the 4x7,5 km Mixed Relay event at the IBU Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia, on Feb 10, 2021.AFP
Riot police officers detain protestors during a demonstration of university students against lawmakers who are preparing to approve a plan creating a special police force to combat endemic violence in universities, in front of the Greek parliament in Athens on Feb 10, 2021. Some 5,000 students gathered in Athens, a police source said, despite a recent ban on protests over 100 people to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Riot police used tear gas to disperse a small group of protesters in front of the parliament building and skirmished with club-wielding demonstrators who tried to break through their line. AFP
People skate on the ice that settled on the Oresund strait and the Oresund, at Bunkeflostrand south of the Oresund Bridge in Malmo, Sweden, Feb 10, 2021. EPA
In an aerial view from a drone, fan boats attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Victory Boat Parade on Feb 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.AFP
Workers prepare a grave at the Belaunde cemetery in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021. Peru has reported more than 42,000 confirmed deaths from Covid-19, and a spike in coronavirus infections since December has led to deficits of medicinal oxygen and a shortage of intensive care unit beds and medical staff.Bloomberg
Two horses dig in the snow standing in a field in the village of Altenberg, eastern Germany on, Feb 10, 2021. Snowfall, heavy gusts of wind and sub-zero temperatures in north and western Germany have caused interruptions of travel.AFP
Serena Williams serves during her second round match against Nina Stojanovic at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021.The New York Times
A cat is seen among incense sticks drying at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 10, 2021. Reuters
