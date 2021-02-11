Today in Pictures, Feb 11, 2018

Riot police officers detain protestors during a demonstration of university students against lawmakers who are preparing to approve a plan creating a special police force to combat endemic violence in universities, in front of the Greek parliament in Athens on Feb 10, 2021. Some 5,000 students gathered in Athens, a police source said, despite a recent ban on protests over 100 people to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Riot police used tear gas to disperse a small group of protesters in front of the parliament building and skirmished with club-wielding demonstrators who tried to break through their line.

AFP