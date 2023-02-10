Today in Pictures, Feb 10, 2023

The 89th Lemon festival in Menton, France, the shore of the Rio de la Plata river, affected by blue-green algae on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
20 min ago
A worker puts the final touches on a sculpture made with lemons and oranges named "Beijing Opera" at the 89th Lemon festival around the theme "Rock and Opera" in Menton, France on Feb 8, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People stand by the shore of the Rio de la Plata river, which is affected by blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, in Quilmes, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina on Feb 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Flock of snow geese around 50,000 strong takes off from the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area near Kleinfeltersville, Pennsylvania, USA on Feb 9, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A survivor walks carrying belongings salvaged from his destroyed home, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on Feb 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Australia’s Tyler Wright competes on the final day of the 2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on Feb 8, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party leader Julius Malema protest on stage as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his 2023 state-of-the-nation address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town on Feb 9, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A aerial photo taken on Feb 8, 2023 shows terraced fields and houses after a snowfall in Longnan, in China's northwestern Gansu province. PHOTO: AFP
Historical Museum of Northern Jutland curator Bodil Frandsen walks down the concrete walkway at the entrance of the 'Reagan West' Cold War nuclear bunker in Skorping, Denmark. The secretive Cold War nuclear bunker, kept hidden in Northern Denmark for sixty years, is now seeing the light of day. The site is set to open as a museum and exhibit on Feb 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

