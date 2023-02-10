The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 10, 2023
The 89th Lemon festival in Menton, France, the shore of the Rio de la Plata river, affected by blue-green algae on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
20 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wvZ7
A worker puts the final touches on a sculpture made with lemons and oranges named "Beijing Opera" at the 89th Lemon festival around the theme "Rock and Opera" in Menton, France on Feb 8, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People stand by the shore of the Rio de la Plata river, which is affected by blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, in Quilmes, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina on Feb 9, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Flock of snow geese around 50,000 strong takes off from the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area near Kleinfeltersville, Pennsylvania, USA on Feb 9, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A survivor walks carrying belongings salvaged from his destroyed home, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey on Feb 9, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Australia’s Tyler Wright competes on the final day of the 2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on Feb 8, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party leader Julius Malema protest on stage as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his 2023 state-of-the-nation address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town on Feb 9, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A aerial photo taken on Feb 8, 2023 shows terraced fields and houses after a snowfall in Longnan, in China's northwestern Gansu province.
PHOTO: AFP
Historical Museum of Northern Jutland curator Bodil Frandsen walks down the concrete walkway at the entrance of the 'Reagan West' Cold War nuclear bunker in Skorping, Denmark. The secretive Cold War nuclear bunker, kept hidden in Northern Denmark for sixty years, is now seeing the light of day. The site is set to open as a museum and exhibit on Feb 13, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top