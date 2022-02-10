Today in Pictures, Feb 10, 2022

Rainbow appears over Marina Bay, protest in Wellington, New Zealand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
2 min ago
A rainbow is seen over Marina Bay on February 9, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Police block the way of protesters on the grounds around the parliament building in Wellington, New Zealand, on February 10, 2022, on the third day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions, inspired by a similar demonstration in Canada. PHOTO: AFP
A protester walks in front of parked trucks as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates implemented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 8, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. PHOTO: AFP
Local fans line up to get in the 10th Comics and Animation Festival in Taipei on February 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A long queue of Toto punters among shops at Block 25 Bendemeer Road on February 9, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A photo taken on February 9, 2022, shows 179 Piccadilly in Seletar, where the former station headquarters of the British Royal Air Force was located. It will be opened to the public as part of the National Heritage Board’s Battle for Singapore commemoration. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
A bulldog puppet is seen next to British soldiers during a ceremony of the NATO eFP Battle group to mark the 5th anniversary of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence in the eastern part of the Alliance in Rukla, Lithuania, on February 9, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People in the installation 'Free the Air: How to hear the universe in a spider/web,' a 95-foot-diameter multi-level space, during a press preview of the new exhibition 'Tomas Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)' at The Shed in New York, New York, USA, February 9, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese spectators attend the Women's 10km Classic race at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, February 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
USA's Nathan Chen competes in the men's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

