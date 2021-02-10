Today in Pictures, Feb 10, 2021

Queues at markets ahead of Chinese New Year, protests continue in Yangon, Myanmar, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
24 sec ago
About 250 people queued outside Kovan Market and Food Centre on Feb 9, 2021 morning to do last-minute grocery shopping, days before the start of Chinese New Year.
About 250 people queued outside Kovan Market and Food Centre on Feb 9, 2021 morning to do last-minute grocery shopping, days before the start of Chinese New Year. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
Shoppers at Chong Pang City Wet Market on Feb 9, 2021 morning. The crowd controllers there said that 150 patrons were allowed in at a time.
Shoppers at Chong Pang City Wet Market on Feb 9, 2021 morning. The crowd controllers there said that 150 patrons were allowed in at a time. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Protesters stand with a plastic cover to protect against police water cannon as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb 9, 2021.
Protesters stand with a plastic cover to protect against police water cannon as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Mr Abdullah Abdul Rahman (right) showing his Chinese New Year decorations to retiree Mary Tay, 70. The resident of the fourth floor of Block 117, Tampines Street 11, put up the festive items and plants to show his appreciation to his elderly neighbou
Mr Abdullah Abdul Rahman (right) showing his Chinese New Year decorations to retiree Mary Tay, 70. The resident of the fourth floor of Block 117, Tampines Street 11, put up the festive items and plants to show his appreciation to his elderly neighbours for their help last year. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
Indian bison or gaur feasting on “niu” (Chinese for ox) year treats at the Night Safari on Feb 9, 2021.
Indian bison or gaur feasting on “niu” (Chinese for ox) year treats at the Night Safari on Feb 9, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers clear debris near the Raini bridge in Chamoli district on Feb 9, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier broke off on Feb 7.
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers clear debris near the Raini bridge in Chamoli district on Feb 9, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier broke off on Feb 7. PHOTO: AFP
A girl looks on through the window of a vehicle whose top is loaded with suitcases, while waiting at the Rafah border crossing's departure area to travel from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, on Feb 9, 2021, which reopened after an Egyptian announcement to
A girl looks on through the window of a vehicle whose top is loaded with suitcases, while waiting at the Rafah border crossing's departure area to travel from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, on Feb 9, 2021, which reopened after an Egyptian announcement to let through incoming traffic until further notice. PHOTO: AFP
The launch of a rocket into space is projected on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Feb 9, 2021 as the UAE's "Al-Amal" -- Arabic for "Hope" -- probe to Mars carries out a tricky manoeuvre to enter the Red Planet's orbit.
The launch of a rocket into space is projected on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Feb 9, 2021 as the UAE's "Al-Amal" -- Arabic for "Hope" -- probe to Mars carries out a tricky manoeuvre to enter the Red Planet's orbit. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial photo made using a drone shows ice formed along the shoreline of Lake Michigan near downtown as temperatures remained in the low teens on Feb 9, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
An aerial photo made using a drone shows ice formed along the shoreline of Lake Michigan near downtown as temperatures remained in the low teens on Feb 9, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
One of the two eighteen-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2021.
One of the two eighteen-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Feb 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS