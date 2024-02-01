The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Feb 1, 2024
Police officers spray at demonstrators in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a soldier inspecting houses to mitigate the Aedes mosquito in Brazil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
16 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/FEtA
Police officers spray at demonstrators as they protest outside the National Congress on the day of the debate on Argentina President Javier Milei's economic reform bill, known as the "omnibus bill," in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan 31, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Brazilian Army soldier inspecting houses to check for breeding of the Aedes mosquito, to help mitigate a dengue outbreak in the Samambaia neighbourhood of Brasilia, Brazil Jan 31, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Sri Lankan soldier carrying a tuba after taking part in the Independence Day parade rehearsal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan 31, 2024. Independence Day is also known as the National Day of Sri Lanka.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Commuters walking along platforms at the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai on Jan 31, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A shoe vendor waiting for customers at a market in Surabaya on Jan 31, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A cyclist walking across a railway track amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Amritsar on Jan 31, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
FC Barcelona's Vitor Roque celebrating after scoring their first goal during the FC Barcelona v Osasuna match held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Jan 31, 2024
PHOTO: REUTERS
Dancers performing at the launch of South Africa's first shipment and preferential trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement at the port in Durban, South Africa, Jan 31, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Italy's Manuel Senoner celebrating as he crosses the finish line as team Italy wins the bronze medal in the Nordic Combined "Mixed Team Normal Hill/4x3.3km", Cross Country event during the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea.
PHOTO: AFP
A displaced Palestinian playing on a swing at the beach, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan 31, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top