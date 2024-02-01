Today in Pictures, Feb 1, 2024

Police officers spray at demonstrators in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a soldier inspecting houses to mitigate the Aedes mosquito in Brazil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Police officers spray at demonstrators as they protest outside the National Congress on the day of the debate on Argentina President Javier Milei's economic reform bill, known as the "omnibus bill," in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan 31, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Brazilian Army soldier inspecting houses to check for breeding of the Aedes mosquito, to help mitigate a dengue outbreak in the Samambaia neighbourhood of Brasilia, Brazil Jan 31, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Sri Lankan soldier carrying a tuba after taking part in the Independence Day parade rehearsal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan 31, 2024. Independence Day is also known as the National Day of Sri Lanka. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Commuters walking along platforms at the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai on Jan 31, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A shoe vendor waiting for customers at a market in Surabaya on Jan 31, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A cyclist walking across a railway track amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Amritsar on Jan 31, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
FC Barcelona's Vitor Roque celebrating after scoring their first goal during the FC Barcelona v Osasuna match held at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Jan 31, 2024 PHOTO: REUTERS
Dancers performing at the launch of South Africa's first shipment and preferential trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement at the port in Durban, South Africa, Jan 31, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Italy's Manuel Senoner celebrating as he crosses the finish line as team Italy wins the bronze medal in the Nordic Combined "Mixed Team Normal Hill/4x3.3km", Cross Country event during the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea. PHOTO: AFP
A displaced Palestinian playing on a swing at the beach, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan 31, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

