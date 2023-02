Heavy air pollution of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) shrouds the sky over the large Buddha statue at Wat Paknam Bhasi Charoen temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1 2023. Authorities warned the harmful PM2.5 dust air pollution will increase on Feb 1 . The air of Thailand's capital remains at unsafe levels, as the PM2.5 reading exceeded 100, levels reached 57 to 97 micrograms per cubic metre, and have an average in Bangkok to 72.5 micrograms per cubic metre, according to data from the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center. The air quality in the city is worsened by agricultural burning and forest fires.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE