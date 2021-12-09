Today in Pictures, Dec 9, 2021

Singapore Lions advances towards a place in the semi-finals of the Suzuki Cup, tree falls in Toa Payoh, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Singapore’s Hariss Harun (R, on ground) being congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening goal against Philippines during the AFF Suzuki Cup Group A match at the National Stadium on December 8, 2021. The Lions held on for a 2-1 win.
Singapore’s Hariss Harun (R, on ground) being congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening goal against Philippines during the AFF Suzuki Cup Group A match at the National Stadium on December 8, 2021. The Lions held on for a 2-1 win. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
A large tree fell at around 2pm at Toa Payoh East on December 8, 2021. No one was hurt.
A large tree fell at around 2pm at Toa Payoh East on December 8, 2021. No one was hurt. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
A car veered off the road and crashed into a pedestrian walkway at the junction of Clementi Ave 2 and Commonwealth Avenue West on December 9, 2021.
A car veered off the road and crashed into a pedestrian walkway at the junction of Clementi Ave 2 and Commonwealth Avenue West on December 9, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JOYCE FANG
A wild boar was seen roaming the corridor at a HDB block in Bukit Panjang on December 7, 2021.
A wild boar was seen roaming the corridor at a HDB block in Bukit Panjang on December 7, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying the crew of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cos
The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying the crew of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Moscow-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on December 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Rescuers work at the crash site after a Mi-17 helicopter carrying chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, India, December 8, 2021.
Rescuers work at the crash site after a Mi-17 helicopter carrying chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, India, December 8, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Ethiopian orthodox devotee prays at Saint George Church in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021.
An Ethiopian orthodox devotee prays at Saint George Church in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Youths rear their horses as they ride during stormy weather along a beach by the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City on December 8, 2021.
Youths rear their horses as they ride during stormy weather along a beach by the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City on December 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A person watches from the promenade as waves in break in a stormy sea alongside the lighthouse in New Brighton, north west England, on December 8, 2021, as Storm Barra swept over the country.
A person watches from the promenade as waves in break in a stormy sea alongside the lighthouse in New Brighton, north west England, on December 8, 2021, as Storm Barra swept over the country. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows serpentines on the district road No. 2036, which runs among the snow-covered fields in village Izdebki, southeastern Poland, December 8, 2021.
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows serpentines on the district road No. 2036, which runs among the snow-covered fields in village Izdebki, southeastern Poland, December 8, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Topics: 