French climate activists of the Nonviolent Action COP21 (ANV-COP21) association hold upside down official portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron, after they were unhooked from town halls across the country, at the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on December 8, 2019, during a demonstration to denounce the government's inaction against global warming. PHOTO: AFP