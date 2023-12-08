Today in Pictures, Dec 8, 2023

People standing in a giant kaleidoscope in Lyon, France, a car travelling through a snow-covered forest near Sikonda, Hungary and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
People standing in a giant kaleidoscope, an installation by French artist Guillaume Marmin, during the Festival of Lights, in Lyon, central eastern France on Dec 7, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A car travelling slowly through a snow-covered forest near Sikonda, Hungary on Dec 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Models presenting creations at the Chanel Metiers d'Art runway show, in Manchester, Britain, Dec 7, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Monarch butterflies flying over the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary in Angangeo, Michoacan state, Mexico on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A broken dog figurine next to a plant pot at a burnt house that has been abandoned for two months after the deadly October 7 attack by gunmen from Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri, southern Israel, Dec 7, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Israeli army troops on the ground on the Gaza Strip on Dec 7, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
An official inspecting the tusk of a dead elephant in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, Dec 7, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hungary's Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko competing in the pairs short program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Beijing, China on Dec 7, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A snow-covered forest is seen in the ski resort area of the mountainous 'Kahler Asten' region near Winterberg, Germany on Dec 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A great tit perching on the branch of a tree, laden with snow, in Tata, western Hungary on Dec 7, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

