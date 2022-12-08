Today in Pictures, Dec 8, 2022

 Police clash with supporters and opponents of ousted Peru president Castillo in Lima, Peru, children play amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore, Pakistan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Protesters who support the ousted president Pedro Castillo confront the Police on the outskirts of the Prefecture of Lima, where the now former president remains detained, in Lima, Peru. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Children play amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore, Pakistan on December 7, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai, India. PHOTO : REUTERS
A mourner sits at a cemetery near the funeral procession of a fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Syria's northeastern Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, on December 7, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Huge cutouts of Neymar and Lionel Messi, installed outside of homes in the Indian state of Kerala, India. A soccer-loving stretch of an otherwise cricket-mad country has taken sides and erected huge displays of devotion during the World Cup. PHOTO : AFP
Supporters take photos of the Japanese national soccer team, including head coach Hajime Moriyasu, returning from the World Cup in Qatar at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo Japan December 7, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
People watch a 360 degree animated montage of work by the renowned Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh at the 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' exhibition, as it opens to the public in Caracas, Venezuela on December 7, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
People in costume pay tribute to victims of gun violence at the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Washington, DC, USA on 7 December 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Passengers wait to leave after they boarded a train at the old Franco-Ethiopian train station in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia. PHOTO : AFP
A firework explodes over riot police officers during clashes with demonstrators, following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Thessaloniki, Greece. PHOTO : REUTERS

