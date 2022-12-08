The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Dec 8, 2022
Police clash with supporters and opponents of ousted Peru president Castillo in Lima, Peru, children play amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore, Pakistan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wCeC
Protesters who support the ousted president Pedro Castillo confront the Police on the outskirts of the Prefecture of Lima, where the now former president remains detained, in Lima, Peru. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Children play amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore, Pakistan on December 7, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai, India. PHOTO : REUTERS
A mourner sits at a cemetery near the funeral procession of a fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Syria's northeastern Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, on December 7, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Huge cutouts of Neymar and Lionel Messi, installed outside of homes in the Indian state of Kerala, India. A soccer-loving stretch of an otherwise cricket-mad country has taken sides and erected huge displays of devotion during the World Cup. PHOTO : AFP
Supporters take photos of the Japanese national soccer team, including head coach Hajime Moriyasu, returning from the World Cup in Qatar at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo Japan December 7, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
People watch a 360 degree animated montage of work by the renowned Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh at the 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' exhibition, as it opens to the public in Caracas, Venezuela on December 7, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
People in costume pay tribute to victims of gun violence at the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Washington, DC, USA on 7 December 2022. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Passengers wait to leave after they boarded a train at the old Franco-Ethiopian train station in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia. PHOTO : AFP
A firework explodes over riot police officers during clashes with demonstrators, following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Thessaloniki, Greece. PHOTO : REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top