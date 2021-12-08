Today in Pictures, Dec 8, 2021

Emergency preparedness exercise at Serangoon MRT station, building collapses in Sanary-sur-Mer, France, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
33 min ago
Commuters at Serangoon MRT station walked through a metal detector and had their belongings X-rayed on Dec 7, 2021, as Exercise Station Guard got under way. The emergency preparedness exercise to ensure operational readiness and strengthen security in public places was jointly carried out by the Land Transport Authority, SBS Transit and SMRT Trains. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
French firefighters search the rubble for missing inhabitants after a building collapsed in Sanary-sur-Mer, France, on December 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and space flight participant Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano walk after donning space suits shortly before their launch to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A picture taken on December 7, 2021 from al-Hamra Tower shows a view of Kuwait City under heavy fog. PHOTO: AFP
A diver dressed as Santa Claus interacts with sharks and rays at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok on December 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Hermina, 35, and other locals evacuate her cows from her damage house in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Curah Roboan village, Pronojiwo district, in Lumajang, Indonesia, December 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman lights one of more than 11,000 candles - one for each Swiss victim of the coronavirus pandemic - during a candlelight vigil in front of the seat of the Swiss federal parliament Bundeshaus in Bern, Switzerland December 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the media take pictures of the pre-Inca Mummy of Cajamarquilla, which is presumed to be between 800 and 1200 years old, in Lima, Peru December 7, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Elementary school sumo wrestler Kyuta Kumagai reacts after losing in a tournament to Hisatsugu Sasaki during the All-Japan Elementary School Sumo Championship at Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, December 5, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Lightning strikes are seen above Villarrica lake, in Villarrica, Chile, December 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
