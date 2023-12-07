Today in Pictures, Dec 7, 2023

People posing for pictures next to the Garden Bridge of Shanghai, Pope Francis posing with nuns in the Vatican, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People posing for pictures next to the Garden Bridge of Shanghai, in the Huangpu district in Shanghai, China on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Pope Francis posing for a picture with nuns during his weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Lightning streaking across the skies over the coastal port city of Batroun, 43km north of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
The 2,042-meter high Rochers-de-Naye alpine mountain illuminated with a giant Santa during a show by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter to promote a Christmas Market on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman wading through a flooded street with her belongings after heavy rains in Chennai on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Riot police standing in front of the Syntagma square Christmas tree during a rally marking the 15th anniversary of the killing of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO EPA-EFE
A woman walking her dog at sunrise, in Rickmansworth, Britain on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
The minaret of a mosque silhouetted against the setting sun amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 6, 2023 PHOTO: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane accompanied by four Su-35 fighter jets equipped with missiles, during his journey to the United Arab Emirates on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Icicles are seen on a hawthorn bush as the cold weather continues in Team Valley, Gateshaed, Britain, Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

