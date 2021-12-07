Today in Pictures, Dec 7, 2021

Hot Air Balloon King's Cup in Antequera, Spain, turtle nesting season in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A hot-air balloon flies at sunrise during the 22nd Hot Air Balloon King's Cup in Antequera, Spain, on December 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Paslama (or Lora) (Lepidochelys olivacea) hatchlings make their way to the sea at La Flor Wildlife Refugee in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, during the turtle nesting season, on December 5, 2021. La Flor is one of only seven beaches in Central America where more than hundreds of paslama turtles nest each year. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on December 6, 2021, shows members of the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) taking part in training at their base camp in the forest near Demoso, in Myanmar's eastern Kayah state, October 16, 2021 .PHOTO: AFP
Labourers unitedly pull a rope attached to a pontoon buoy on the banks of river Ganges to build a floating pontoon bridge as a part of preparations for the upcoming annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad on December 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Thailand's Queen Suthida (centre L) and Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana (centre R) arrive to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a monument of the late king Bhumibol Adulyadej at a memorial park in Bangkok on December 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks under snowfall in front of a Soyuz rocket installed as a monument in Baikonur city, near the Russian leased Kazakh Baikonur cosmodrome on December 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians with umbrellas walk on the first day of lighting of the 'Place du Tertre' near Montmartre in Paris, on December 6, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A Magellanic penguin and its chicks are seen in a nest at Punta Clara, some 18 km from Punta Tombo National Reserve in the Patagonian province of Chubut, Argentina, on December 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A seagull feeds at a beach north of Kuwait City, on December 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Markus Eisenbichler of Germany in action during a trial round of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup at the Adam Malysz Ski Jump in Wisla, Poland, December 5, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
