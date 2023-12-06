Today in Pictures, Dec 6, 2023

Operating on a teddy bear in Austria, mud covered streets in Tanzania, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
A wounded Palestinian being brought into Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Dec 5, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Wounded Palestinians being transported to Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 5, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Medic Tessa (right) and 4-year-old Dian operating on a teddy bear during the 'Teddy Bear Hospital' event organized by the Vienna Medical Association in Vienna, Austria on Dec 5, 2023. The campaign's intention is to allay children's fears of visiting the doctor or being hospitalized. AFP
An Afghan security personnel pouring petrol on a pile of seized drugs and prohibited substances before setting them alight on the outskirts Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province on Dec 5, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows Mount Marapi (background, right) spewing volcanic ash during an eruption as seen from Batusangkar in Agam, West Sumatra, at dawn on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People walking along the Vieux-Port (the Old Port) at sunset in Marseille, southern France, on Dec 4, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Two men stand on top of a bus as others gather to assess damages at a street covered by mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania, on Dec 5, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People using a bullock cart to cross a flooded street following heavy downpour during 'Cyclone Michaung', in Chennai, India, Dec 5, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Immigrant families waiting to be processed by U.S. border authorities after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec 5, 2023, in Lukeville, Arizona. PHOTO: AFP
A man jogging in a parking lot near Expo City, the venue of the COP28 United Nations climate summit, in Dubai on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Vendor Nyurgusun Starostina, 47, posing for a picture at an open-air market on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia, Dec 5, 2023. Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia and located in the northeastern part of Siberia, went below minus 50 degrees Celsius. PHOTO: REUTERS
The parliament building is reflected in a tuba played by a military honour guard during the re-starting of Parliament following the Oct 14 general election, in Wellington, New Zealand, on Dec 6, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

