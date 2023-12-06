The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Dec 6, 2023
Operating on a teddy bear in Austria, mud covered streets in Tanzania, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/if83
A wounded Palestinian being brought into Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes on Ma'an school east of Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Dec 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Wounded Palestinians being transported to Nasser hospital, following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 5, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Medic Tessa (right) and 4-year-old Dian operating on a teddy bear during the 'Teddy Bear Hospital' event organized by the Vienna Medical Association in Vienna, Austria on Dec 5, 2023. The campaign's intention is to allay children's fears of visiting the doctor or being hospitalized.
AFP
An Afghan security personnel pouring petrol on a pile of seized drugs and prohibited substances before setting them alight on the outskirts Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province on Dec 5, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows Mount Marapi (background, right) spewing volcanic ash during an eruption as seen from Batusangkar in Agam, West Sumatra, at dawn on Dec 6, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People walking along the Vieux-Port (the Old Port) at sunset in Marseille, southern France, on Dec 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Two men stand on top of a bus as others gather to assess damages at a street covered by mud following landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Katesh, Tanzania, on Dec 5, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People using a bullock cart to cross a flooded street following heavy downpour during 'Cyclone Michaung', in Chennai, India, Dec 5, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Immigrant families waiting to be processed by U.S. border authorities after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec 5, 2023, in Lukeville, Arizona.
PHOTO: AFP
A man jogging in a parking lot near Expo City, the venue of the COP28 United Nations climate summit, in Dubai on Dec 6, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Vendor Nyurgusun Starostina, 47, posing for a picture at an open-air market on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia, Dec 5, 2023. Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia and located in the northeastern part of Siberia, went below minus 50 degrees Celsius.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The parliament building is reflected in a tuba played by a military honour guard during the re-starting of Parliament following the Oct 14 general election, in Wellington, New Zealand, on Dec 6, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top