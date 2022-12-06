The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 6, 2022
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii, a fan weeps after Japan were eliminated from the World Cup, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/wCAq
Lava fountains and flows illuminate the area with a glow at the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii, U.S on December 5, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
Japan fan looks dejected after the penalty shootout as Japan are eliminated from the World Cup. PHOTO : REUTERS
Brazil's forward Vinicius Junior (L) scores his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A street musician plays during snowfall as power outages continue in Kyiv, Ukraine. PHOTO : REUTERS
Soldiers search a house looking for gang members during an operation against criminal gangs, in Soyapango, El Salvador, on December 5, 2022. The operation of around 10,000 Salvadoran army troops and police officers that began on December 3 --and which includes house-by-house searches is part of a state of emergency declared following a surge in gang violence. PHOTO : AFP
Spectators look at giant illuminated lanterns during the Lanterns Festival at The Cours Foucault park in Montauban, southwestern France. Monumental silk sculptures made by chinese craftsmen are exhibited in Montauban from December 1, 2022 to February 5, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
Participants compete during the 2nd Havana International Skate Marathon in Havana. PHOTO : AFP
People salvage their belongings following a volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru on December 4 at Kajar Kuning village, in Lumajang, Indonesia on December 6, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
A so called 'Klause', beats a person with his rod during the traditional 'Klausentreiben' in the streets in Sonthofen to mark the start of the Christmas season, Germany on December 5, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
This photo shows a winter swimming enthusiast preparing to swim in a partly frozen lake after snowfall in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province. PHOTO : AFP
