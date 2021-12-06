Today in Pictures, Dec 6, 2021

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay, Suzuki Cup kicks off, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
4 min ago
The Spalliera light display at the Christmas Wonderland event at Gardens by the Bay on December 3, 2021.
The Spalliera light display at the Christmas Wonderland event at Gardens by the Bay on December 3, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
Ikhsan Fandi (9) scored Singapore’s third goal as Singapore took on Myanmar in their AFF Suzuki Cup group stage match at the National Stadium on Dec 5, 2021. Singapore won the match 3 - 0.
Ikhsan Fandi (9) scored Singapore’s third goal as Singapore took on Myanmar in their AFF Suzuki Cup group stage match at the National Stadium on Dec 5, 2021. Singapore won the match 3 - 0. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Fans were treated to the sight of 300 drones lighting up the night sky by depicting the flags of the 10 participating nations, including the Singapore flag outside the Sports Hub on December 5, 2021 as Singapore took on Myanmar in the AFF Suzuki Cup.
Fans were treated to the sight of 300 drones lighting up the night sky by depicting the flags of the 10 participating nations, including the Singapore flag outside the Sports Hub on December 5, 2021 as Singapore took on Myanmar in the AFF Suzuki Cup. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Dogs are seen posing for a photo at Pasir Ris Park on Dec 3, 2021.
Dogs are seen posing for a photo at Pasir Ris Park on Dec 3, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Children work in a classroom while a schoolgirl at home, is connected with a "Buddy" tele-education robot at Jules Ferry elementary school on December 3, 2021 in Ormesson-sur-Marne, near Paris.
Children work in a classroom while a schoolgirl at home, is connected with a "Buddy" tele-education robot at Jules Ferry elementary school on December 3, 2021 in Ormesson-sur-Marne, near Paris. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Navy patrol a beach resort as part of the vacation security in the tourist zone in Cancun by the government of Quintana Roo, Mexico December 5, 2021.
Members of the Navy patrol a beach resort as part of the vacation security in the tourist zone in Cancun by the government of Quintana Roo, Mexico December 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People enjoy a Christmas illumination on the Royal Treaty Street in Warsaw, Poland, December 5, 2021.
People enjoy a Christmas illumination on the Royal Treaty Street in Warsaw, Poland, December 5, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Paddle boarders dressed as Santa Claus paddle down the River Liffey in front of The Customs House at night, to bring Christmas cheer in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, December 5, 2021.
Paddle boarders dressed as Santa Claus paddle down the River Liffey in front of The Customs House at night, to bring Christmas cheer in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, December 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Skiers dressed as Santa Claus participate in the charity Santa Sunday at Sunday River ski resort in Bethel, Maine, U.S., December 5, 2021.
Skiers dressed as Santa Claus participate in the charity Santa Sunday at Sunday River ski resort in Bethel, Maine, U.S., December 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A jet releases smoke as it performs an air display over the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on December 5, 2021.
A jet releases smoke as it performs an air display over the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on December 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 