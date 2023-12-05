The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 5, 2023
Rescuers on the slopes of Mount Marapi, performers at ChildAid in Singapore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
35 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/ifmv
Rescuers evacuating an injured person from the slopes of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra on Dec 4, 2023. Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers were racing to find hikers who went missing after an eruption from the volcano on Dec 3 killed 13 people.
PHOTO: AFP
Labourers building a floating pontoon bridge ahead of Magh Mela, an annual Hindu religious festival, on the shores of the Ganges River in Prayagraj city on Dec 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People in a boat moving past partially submerged vehicles in a residential area of Chennai, India, on Dec 4, 2023, following heavy rain ahead of Cyclone Michaung.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man surfing the waves on the Eisbach river a day after heavy snowfall hit the German state of Bavaria and its capital Munich, on Dec 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ski racer Valerie Grenier of Canada during the first run of the giant slalom race in the women's alpine skiing World Cup at Mont Tremblant in Canada, on Dec 3, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Jerusalem resident Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, riding a camel on a visit to an olive grove overlooking the Dome of the Rock in Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem on Dec 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (centre) and his wife Chang Hwee Nee (right) watching performers dancing at ChildAid 2023, held at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Dec 4, 2023.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
An Israeli soldier gesturing to a crew member of a tank as it crossed a road amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Israel's border with southern Gaza on Dec 4, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Ori Rosner, head of the Israel racing pigeons club, releasing 140 pigeons to represent the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza in the southern Israeli kibbutz of Be'eri along the Israel-Gaza border, on Dec 4, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Pandas eating in their enclosure at a zoo in China's south-western Chongqing municipality on Dec 2, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
