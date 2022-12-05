Today in Pictures, Dec 5, 2022

Stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, France, runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Saint Nicholas run in Michendorf, Germany, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Participants start in the 12th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, France on December 4, 2022. Photo : REUTERS
People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Nikolaus Lauf (Saint Nicholas run), in the streets of Michendorf, Germany December 4, 2022. Photo : REUTERS
Gymnasts perform on a beach at sunset in Doha during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Photo : AFP
A runner dressed in Father Christmas attire stands with their dog, named Pugsley, who has been coloured green, before taking part in the annual five-kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool, northwest England, on December 4, 2022. Photo : AFP
People stand before Mount Semeru following a volcanic eruption at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on December 5, 2022. Photp : AFP
Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney (bottom, 3-R) reacts as he is given a shoulder rub from fellow 2022 Honoree Bono as they pose for a group photo following the Artists Dinner at the US Department of State in Washington, D.C., USA. From left to right back row: back row: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, David Rubenstein, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, Bono, Kennedy Center Honor Producers David Jammy, Liz Kelly and Ian Stewart. Front row, left to right: White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Tania Leon, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Deborah Rutter. Photo : EPA-EFE
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel perform bike stunt during the 58th BSF Raising Day at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on December 4, 2022. Photo : AFP
Models and designers gather ahead of Dakar fashion week on Goree Island in Dakar, Senegal. The 20th anniversary of Dakar fashion week is held in a preserved colonial era fort on Goree island, which was one of Africa’s biggest slave trading centres during the 15th and 16th century. Photo : AFP
People line up to get a nucleic acid test as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing on December 4, 2022. Photo : REUTERS

