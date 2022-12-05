Today in Pictures, Dec 5, 2022

Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney (bottom, 3-R) reacts as he is given a shoulder rub from fellow 2022 Honoree Bono as they pose for a group photo following the Artists Dinner at the US Department of State in Washington, D.C., USA. From left to right back row: back row: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, David Rubenstein, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, Bono, Kennedy Center Honor Producers David Jammy, Liz Kelly and Ian Stewart. Front row, left to right: White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Tania Leon, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Deborah Rutter. Photo : EPA-EFE