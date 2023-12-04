Today in Pictures, Dec 4, 2023

A folklore parade in Bolivia, Marapi volcano spewing ash in Indonesia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
3 min ago
Published
3 min ago
A man checking his ID number on the electoral roll outside a polling station during a consultative referendum on Venezuelan sovereignty over the Essequibo region controlled by neighbouring Guyana, in Caracas on Dec 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A woman tries to hold an umbrella amidst gusty winds as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, at Foreshore Estate Beach, in Chennai, India, Dec 3, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dancers participating in a folklore parade as part of the Grand Power heritage festival, in La Paz, Bolivia, Dec 2, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Students at school looking at Marapi volcano spewing volcanic ash as seen from Nagari Batu Palano in Agam, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, Dec 4, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Trees are shrouded in fog after fresh snowfall in Keele, Staffordshire, Britain, Dec 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Displaced Palestinian children looking out from a makeshift shelter in the courtyard of a government-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec 2, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Rohingya refugee children standing at their tent in Balohan ferry port on Sabang island, Aceh province on Dec 3, 2023. More than 100 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, landed in Indonesia's westernmost province on Dec 2, officials said, but locals threatened to push them back to sea. PHOTO: AFP
A soldier reacting as friends and family mourn Israeli soldier Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama who died of wounds sustained in Nov during the ground invasion by Israel's military in the northern Gaza Strip, at his funeral in Petah Tikva, Israel, Dec 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A commercial plane flying past the rising waxing gibbous moon above Kuwait City on Dec 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Vacationers playing with inflatable donuts at a water park in Bishoftu on Dec 3, 2023. Just 40km outside Addis Ababa in the Oromia Region, Bishoftu is known for the number of crater lakes and its resorts, which makes it one of the premium leisure spots in the vicinity of the Ethiopian capital. PHOTO: AFP
A woman posing with trees in the background in autumn foliage at Hibiya Park, Tokyo, Japan on Dec 3, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

