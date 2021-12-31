Today in Pictures, Dec 31, 2021

The fog in Kuwait City, a new species of frog discovered in Peru, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

An aerial picture taken by drone shows Al-Hamra tower (right), the headquarters of The National Bank of Kuwait (centre) and Al-Rayah tower (left), caught in heavy fog in Kuwait City, on Dec 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man walks through the fog as mountains are seen in the background near the small village of Ehrwald, Austria, during a warm winter day with temperatures by plus five degrees on Dec 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Employees of Andy Balloons preparing balloons for delivery from their office at Kaki Bukit Road 1 to New Year’s Eve parties on Dec 31, 2021. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A man in yellow raincoat and green umbrella walks under Esplanade Bridge towards Merlion Park on Dec 31, 2021.
 ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A person sells pinatas depicting the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, to be burned at the end of the year festivities in a market in the center of Lima, Peru, Dec 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Shamans performing a ritual of predictions for the coming year display a poster of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at San Cristobal hill in Lima on Dec 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on Dec 29, 2021 shows a view of a night-time light show using drones to illuminate the sky in the shape of a Battoulah, a traditional Gulf metallic-face covering for married women, above the waterfront opposite the Jumeirah Beach Residence and the Ain Dubai (the Dubai Eye), in the Gulf emirate. PHOTO: AFP
People look at a festive light installation along the Han River in Seoul on Dec 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Handout picture released on Dec 30, 2021, by the National Service of Natural Protected Areas by the State (Sernanp) showing a new species of Pristimantis paulpittmani, a frog recently discovered in Peru. A scientific team found the new species of frog at a natural park in the Peruvian Amazon, the Sernanp reported on Dec 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

