Today in Pictures, Dec 31, 2020

A winter halo in Thailand, New Year decorations in Russia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Women walk under an umbrella in front of a 2021 sign displayed in downtown Pristina on Dec 30, 2020, as Kosovars prepare to celebrate the New Year 2021 at their homes, amid the ongoing Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
Indian girls are silhouetted against the setting sun as they hold cutouts of digits and a syringe while celebrating the upcoming new year in Bhopal, India, Dec 30, 2020.
A woman walks past decorations installed for the upcoming New Year and Christmas holiday season in Zaryadye Park in Moscow, Russia, Dec 30, 2020.
Lights are projected on the Louvre's Museum Pyramid during the tuning of the performance of the French Dj David Guetta in Paris, Dec 29, 2020.
A moon ring also called a winter halo, is seen over a Thai house at the beach in Koh Chang island, Thailand, Dec 30, 2020.
A musher is pulled by a team of huskies during a training session in Chelford, Britain, Dec 29, 2020.
Surfer Nathan Florence of the US wipes out on Dec 29, 2020, during practice at Sunset Beach in Pupukea, Oahu, Hawaii.
A woman looks out at a stand up paddle boarder in Galway Bay at night as the government imposed the highest level of restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Galway, Ireland, Dec 30, 2020.
