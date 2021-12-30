The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 30, 2021
Camels lined up for a race during the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Camel Festival, a pedestrian walks past a rainbow mural in the Brixton district of London, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
45 sec ago
A picture taken on December 29, 2021 shows camels lined up for a race during the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Camel Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels (Al-Dhaid 2021-2022) in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah.
AFP
A pedestrian walks past a rainbow mural in the Brixton district of London on December 29, 2021.
AFP
'Bearded Men' parade in the streets of Slawatycze village, eastern Poland, December 29, 2021. 'Bearded Men' is an old local tradition, passed from generation to generation. During the last three days of December, citizens of Slawatycze, disguised in special costumes, say goodbye to the Old Year and make wishes for the New Year.
EPA-EFE
People visit a shopping street near Sensoji Temple in Tokyo on December 29, 2021.
AFP
Fisher-women climb up on a scaffolding to hang Bombay duck fish to dry in the sun at the Versova beach in Mumbai on December 29, 2021.
AFP
People watch the sunset along the "Promenade des anglais" in the French Riviera city of Nice, on December 29, 2021.
AFP
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Tomei Expressway in Ebina, in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 29, 2021, as many travelers head to their hometowns for New Year holidays.
REUTERS
People look at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul Cathedral, on which are projected images inspired by French painter Alain Thomas, for the sound and light show "Lucia, Amazonian mystery", in Nantes on December 29, 2021.
AFP
Palestinian militants take part in a military exercise in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip December 29, 2021.
REUTERS
Aerial view of Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, lit with Christmas decorations and surrounded by an open Christmas market on December 29, 2021.
AFP
