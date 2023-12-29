Today in Pictures, Dec 29, 2023

Women surrounded by flood water of the River Danube in Budapest, sea lions obstructing riot police in Chile and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 min ago
Published
51 min ago
Women sitting on a bench surrounded by floodwaters of the River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec 28, as the lower quays of the riverbank are underwater due to flooding. PHOTO: AFP
Tourists posing for a photo near the Turret of Palace Museum in Beijing, China, on Dec 28. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sea lions congregating in front of a police car, obstructing the path of riot police during clashes with fishermen in Valparaiso, Chile, on Dec 28. The fishermen are protesting against the government following the repeal of an existing fishing law and the non-payment of promised bonuses. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian man mourning over the body of a relative killed in an Israeli strike at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 28, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Israeli soldiers working to repair tanks amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, on Dec 28. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spectators watching through a mesh fence as Afghan horsemen from Baghlan and Sar-e Pol teams compete with each other during the fifth Buzkashi League in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec 28. PHOTO: AFP
Revellers battling with flour and eggs during the traditional "Els Enfarinats" (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Spain, on Dec 28. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view showing fog surrounding the Mosul Grand Mosque in the northern Iraqi city early on Dec 28. PHOTO: AFP
Hindu devotees watching a light and laser show at a Hindu temple near the bank of Sarayu river in Ayodhya, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on Dec 28. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walking through a park decorated with light installations in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec 28, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
A boy standing at the doorstep of a temple in Ayodhya on Dec 28. PHOTO: AFP
Actors dressed as imperial soldiers performing "ice play", one of the traditional ice sports of the royal family during the Qing Dynasty, on a frozen lake at Beihai Park in Beijing, China, on Dec 29. PHOTO: AFP
A street cleaner working as fog and air pollution shroud buildings in Qingzhou, in China's eastern Shandong province, on Dec 28. PHOTO: AFP

