Today in Pictures, Dec 29, 2021

A worker setting up tiger-themed Chinese New Year decorations in Chinatown, people enjoying the traditional winter event 'Els Enfarinats' in Ibi, Valencia, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A worker setting up tiger-themed Chinese New Year decorations in Chinatown on Dec 28, 2021. ST PHOTO: Jason Quah
People enjoy the traditional winter event 'Els Enfarinats' in Ibi, Valencia, Spain, December 28, 2021. The 'weapons' allowed during this fun battle play are flour, eggs and firecrackers. 'Els Enfarinats', which literally means 'the floured people' in Valencian language, is held every year on the 28th of December, the Spanish day marking the 'Dia de los Santos Inocentes' (Saint Innocents Day), the Spanish version of April Fools Day. EPA-EFE
A Firefighter douses flames after Syrian state media reported an Israeli missile attack in a container storage area, at Syrian port of Latakia, Syria, in this handout picture released by SANA on December 28, 2021. REUTERS
People view the ‘Shine A Light’ light show at the promontory at Marina Bay on December 28, 2021. The month-long light show at Marina Bay to raise funds for local ground-up initiatives has raised $900,000 since it was launched at the beginning of December, and hopes to close off the year with a goal of $1 million. Shine A Light, which features 60 moving beams of light mounted on the floor of The Promontory, will continue to provide cheer to visitors nightly until December 31 while encouraging donations to five funds that target different marginalised groups. ST PHOTO: Jason Quah
An English pointer dog competes during the European Dogs Show in Budapest on December 28, 2021. AFP
Asylum-seeking migrants from Haiti walk out of the Rio Bravo river after crossing it to turn themselves into U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 27, 2021. REUTERS
People sled down Kite Hill at Gas Works Park after a recent snowfall in Seattle, Washington, U.S. December 27, 2021. REUTERS
An elephant feeds on an old Christmas tree in their enclosure of Prague's Zoo on December 28, 2021. AFP
Ski Jumping - 4 Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany on December 28, 2021. Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud during practice. REUTERS
The Salvation Army at Bishan overwhelmed with donations on 28 December 2021. ST PHOTO: Ariffin Jamar

