Today in Pictures, Dec 29, 2021

People view the ‘Shine A Light’ light show at the promontory at Marina Bay on December 28, 2021. The month-long light show at Marina Bay to raise funds for local ground-up initiatives has raised $900,000 since it was launched at the beginning of December, and hopes to close off the year with a goal of $1 million. Shine A Light, which features 60 moving beams of light mounted on the floor of The Promontory, will continue to provide cheer to visitors nightly until December 31 while encouraging donations to five funds that target different marginalised groups.

ST PHOTO: Jason Quah