Today in Pictures, Dec 29, 2020

With more people allowed together in a group setting with Phase 3, the Tang family of three generations and a family friend decided to get together to pick up Saga seeds that were found at a grass patch next to Block 341 Hougang Ave 7 on Dec 28, 2020. These seeds would then be used as decoration for arts and crafts items at home, such as the DIY craft stand that is used to hold masks at home. 8-year-old Tidus Tan said that he enjoyed the challenge of seeing who could pick up the most seeds.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
A long queue to buy school uniforms at the Jeep Sing Fashion store in Ang Mo Kio. On its website, the shop advised customers not to turn up, as all queue tickets for the day had been issued.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
People gather near an illuminated installation depicting polar bears ahead of the New Year and Christmas holiday season in a park in Moscow, Russia, Dec 28, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jos Hermans, 96, who is the first to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine gives a thumb up in front of journalists during a vaccination operation at the "Woonzorgcentrum Sint-Pieters" rest home on December 28, 2020 in Puurs, in Belgium's Flemish region, as the country starts its national vaccination campaign to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The vaccine doses were transported earlier from the University Hospital in Leuven to the residential care home, as the vaccination program starts with the most vulnerable. Belgium is the country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population with 165 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants. PHOTO: AFP
A photo provided by Yorzinski, Biology Letters, 2020, of a grackle, outfitted with cameras to observe its blinking. It took a customized headpiece to monitor when and how much a grackle blinked in flight. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
The silhouette of an airplane is seen in front of the moon in Moscow on Dec 28, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Employees try to hold the security fences as wind blows over a slope following the first run of the FIS Alpine Ski Women's Giant Slalom World Cup event at the panorama slope in Semmering, Austria, Dec 28, 2020. The Alpine Skiing World Cup in Semmering, whose first run was contested in the morning, was called off due to the wind blowing over the Austrian resort.PHOTO: AFP
