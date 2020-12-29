Today in Pictures, Dec 29, 2020

With more people allowed together in a group setting with Phase 3, the Tang family of three generations and a family friend decided to get together to pick up Saga seeds that were found at a grass patch next to Block 341 Hougang Ave 7 on Dec 28, 2020. These seeds would then be used as decoration for arts and crafts items at home, such as the DIY craft stand that is used to hold masks at home. 8-year-old Tidus Tan said that he enjoyed the challenge of seeing who could pick up the most seeds.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY