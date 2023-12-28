The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Dec 28, 2023
Quadruplets born in southern Gaza, Shakira’s statue unveiled in Colombia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ig47
Iman al-Masri, a displaced Palestinian who fled from her home in Beit Hanoun with her family to escape Israeli bombardment, feeds one of her quadruplets - with the fourth still being treated in hospital - as they take shelter at a school in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Dec 27, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group.
PHOTO: AFP
A man mourning a loved one killed during Israeli bombardment at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 27, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman mourning a loved one killed during Israeli bombardment at Nasser Hospital on the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 27, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Armed with M16 automatic guns, Ultra-orthodox Jewish men of the Ger Hasidic dynasty and part of the first-response tactical team of their community, stand guard during a wedding event in Jerusalem on Dec 27, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Passengers waiting to board their trains at the Lahore railway station amid dense fog in Lahore, Pakistan, on Dec 27, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A fallen tree blocking the road on Three Mile Lane after strong rain and winds from Storm Gerrit, in Keele, Staffordshire, Britain, Dec 27, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People riding sleighs on artificial snow at Trans Snow World Bintaro, an indoor snow park with a Japanese theme, in Bintaro, Indonesia, on Dec 27, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People posing for photos next to the statue of Colombian singer Shakira at the Gran Malecon in Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Dec 27, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Hindu community take part in a ceremony marking the full moon in the Kerobokan district on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Dec 28, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Police officer throwing a rock as opposition supporters run into a opposition leader Martin Fayulu’s party house during a demonstration in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Dec 27, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top