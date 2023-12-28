Today in Pictures, Dec 28, 2023

Quadruplets born in southern Gaza, Shakira’s statue unveiled in Colombia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Iman al-Masri, a displaced Palestinian who fled from her home in Beit Hanoun with her family to escape Israeli bombardment, feeds one of her quadruplets - with the fourth still being treated in hospital - as they take shelter at a school in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Dec 27, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. PHOTO: AFP
A man mourning a loved one killed during Israeli bombardment at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 27, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
A woman mourning a loved one killed during Israeli bombardment at Nasser Hospital on the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 27, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Armed with M16 automatic guns, Ultra-orthodox Jewish men of the Ger Hasidic dynasty and part of the first-response tactical team of their community, stand guard during a wedding event in Jerusalem on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Passengers waiting to board their trains at the Lahore railway station amid dense fog in Lahore, Pakistan, on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A fallen tree blocking the road on Three Mile Lane after strong rain and winds from Storm Gerrit, in Keele, Staffordshire, Britain, Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People riding sleighs on artificial snow at Trans Snow World Bintaro, an indoor snow park with a Japanese theme, in Bintaro, Indonesia, on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People posing for photos next to the statue of Colombian singer Shakira at the Gran Malecon in Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Hindu community take part in a ceremony marking the full moon in the Kerobokan district on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Dec 28, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A Police officer throwing a rock as opposition supporters run into a opposition leader Martin Fayulu’s party house during a demonstration in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Dec 27, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

