Today in Pictures, Dec 28, 2022

Unusual ice formations created by a large winter storm in Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada, Philippine Coast Guard evacuating residents in Ozamiz city, Philippines, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
46 min ago
People explore the ice covered pier in Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada, on December 27, 2022. The ice formations were created by a large winter storm which hit the region on over the Christmas weekend. PHOTO : AFP
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel evacuating residents from a flooded house on Christmas day in Ozamiz city, Misamis Occidental province, Philippines. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Hikers walk at Le Semnoz ski resort, near Annecy, on December 27, 2022, as the resort had to close temporarily due to the lack of snow. The mild weather of the last few days in the French Alps and the Pyrenees has seriously disrupted the activity of alpine ski resorts, leading to the closure of half of the slopes in France. PHOTO : AFP
A woman shovels snow beside a house and downed tree coated in ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie during a winter storm in Hamburg, New York, U.S., December 26, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
A man walks across a smoggy road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 27, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 26 December shows attendees participating in a meeting held to mark the 50th anniversary of the institution of the Socialist Constitution of the DPRK, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
People enjoy a swing ride at a Christmas carnival in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines. PHOTO : REUTERS
A Salsa dancer poses for a photo at the Salsodromo prior to the Salsa schools parade in the framework of the Cali Festival in Cali, Colombia. PHOTO : AFP
A rainbow forms as Israelis wait for a flash-flood to take place in the Negev desert East of the Israeli city of Dimona, following heavy rainfall over the region. PHOTO : AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top