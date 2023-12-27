The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 27, 2023
Indian policemen patrolling in the fog, hunting with horses and hounds in Britain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
https://str.sg/iYtG
Palestinians are silhouetted against the setting sun as they stand on a hill on the Gaza-Egypt border in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec 26, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Indian policemen patrolling on a wooden bridge on a cold and foggy day in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The shrouded bodies of Palestinians killed in nothern Gaza, that were taken and later released by Israel, being buried in a mass grave in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 26, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
A navy personnel yawning before the commissioning ceremony of INS Imphal, a stealth guided missile destroyer and the third warship of Project-15B, at the Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India, Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A spotted wood owl at KL Bird Park in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 27, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers installing razor wire as a part of defence structures near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Dec 25, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin visit the Peterhof Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Posters of election candidates are seen hanging over a street ahead of the 2024 general elections, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A rider and hounds take part in the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Boxing Day annual meet in Chiddingstone, Britain, Dec 26, 2023. Hunting with horses and hounds is a Boxing Day tradition in Britain.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman walking past images depicting the late Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong at a stall in an antique market in Beijing on Dec 26, 2023, the 130th birth anniversary of communist China's founding father.
PHOTO: AFP
People walking past a New Year decoration - a Kremlin Star, bearing a Z letter, an insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, in front of the Monument dedicated to Heroes of the WWI, in western Moscow, on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Goats covered with cloth are tied next to a hut on a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A girl watches the members of Nepali ethnic Newar community participating in 'Jyapu Day' celebrations that marks the end of the harvest season, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Yachts competing at the start of the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Boxing Day on Sydney Harbour, Dec 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
