Today in Pictures, Dec 27, 2021

A yacht race in Sydney, ice sculptures in Harbin, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
3 hours ago
This handout photograph taken on Dec 26, 2021 and released by Rolex shows yachts sailing out of Sydney harbour at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. PHOTO: AFP
Members of a local winter swimming club take part in festive bathing in the icy waters of Boyarskoye lake outside Tomsk, Russia, Dec 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photo taken on Dec 25, 2021 shows people looking at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. PHOTO: AFP
Field staff work on clearing the snow at Lumen Field before the American football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears on Dec 26, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. PHOTO: AFP
A woman throws hot water from a thermos bottle into the cold air making its three phases visible - liquid, gas, solid - as the smallest droplets cool and evaporate in a dramatic cloud before they reach the ground as snow, in Berlin on a sunny but frosty Boxing Day, on Dec 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man holds up a child as bathers soak in the hot water of natural springs in Kibbutz Merom Golan, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Dec 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ships are seen near the Russky Bridge connecting to the Russky Island at a cold day in far-eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, Dec 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Artists perform the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Kecak Dance performance at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana park (GWK) as an attraction for tourists visiting GWK during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, Dec 26, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A student has his temperature checked as he arrives at a venue prior to a grade 12 exam at a school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Dec 27, 2021. The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports required all grade 12 students to have temperature checks one day before the exam and wearing the necessary protective masks during the examinations in order to prevent the spread of the fast-spreading Covid-19 Omicron variant. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

