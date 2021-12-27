Today in Pictures, Dec 27, 2021

A student has his temperature checked as he arrives at a venue prior to a grade 12 exam at a school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Dec 27, 2021. The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports required all grade 12 students to have temperature checks one day before the exam and wearing the necessary protective masks during the examinations in order to prevent the spread of the fast-spreading Covid-19 Omicron variant.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE