Today in Pictures, Dec 24, 2021

Light projections in downtown Singapore, Typhoon Rai survivors receive aid, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
9 hours ago
Share The Moment light projections featuring artworks by 15 local students are seen on the Fullerton Hotel, December 23, 2021.
 PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/FELINE LIM
Shine A Light, a lighting installation made up of 60 light beams, on display at The Promontory on December 23, 2021.
 PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/FELINE LIM
In this handout photo taken on December 20, 2021, and received from Greenpeace on December 21, residents queue up to receive relief goods at a village in Surigao city, surigao del norte province, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city.
 PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Workers remove a part of "Pillar of Shame" by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot which pays tribute to the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing on June 4, 1989, at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in Hong Kong, China, December 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as he rides a camel in Jerusalem's Old City during Christmas celebrations, on December 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Alpine Rescue Team members dressed as Santa Claus rappel down the Policlinico Umberto I Hospital to greet children hospitalised in the paediatric ward, in Rome, Italy, December 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view of people queuing for a drive-in Covid-19) testing site, as the latest Omicron variant emerges as a threat, at Hiram Bithorn Stadium's parking lot in San Juan, Puerto Rico December 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An alleged albino cub of Jaguarundi (Herpailurus yagouaroundi) plays at the Conservation Park in Medellin, Colombia, on December 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Electricians adjust cables set up temporarily on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on December 23, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor walks around the Tokyo Mega Illumination at Tokyo City Keiba horse racing track in Tokyo, Japan, December 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.