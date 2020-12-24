Today in Pictures, Dec 24, 2020

TraceTogether token collection, protests in Brazil, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
4 min ago
Residents queue to collect their TraceTogether token at Kampong Kembangan Community Club on Dec 23, 2020.
Residents queue to collect their TraceTogether token at Kampong Kembangan Community Club on Dec 23, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
A demonstrator takes part in a protest asking for a vaccine for the coronavirus disease and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, on Dec 23, 2020.
A demonstrator takes part in a protest asking for a vaccine for the coronavirus disease and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, on Dec 23, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
A disabled man known as "Ivanildo do Skate", dressed as Santa Claus, asks for donations for children to people in traffic, in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec 23, 2020.
A disabled man known as "Ivanildo do Skate", dressed as Santa Claus, asks for donations for children to people in traffic, in Brasilia, Brazil, Dec 23, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looks at a sculpture of a giant fox in Riga, Latvia, Dec 23, 2020.
A man looks at a sculpture of a giant fox in Riga, Latvia, Dec 23, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cat licks a dog at an animal shelter built by the Syrian Organisation for the Rescue of Animals (SORA) in the village of Azmarin, Syria, on Dec 19, 2020.
A cat licks a dog at an animal shelter built by the Syrian Organisation for the Rescue of Animals (SORA) in the village of Azmarin, Syria, on Dec 19, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
An entertainer in a fancy costume searches for photo opportunities during snowfall in central Saint Petersburg, Russia December 23, 2020.
An entertainer in a fancy costume searches for photo opportunities during snowfall in central Saint Petersburg, Russia December 23, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Lars Goetting dressed as Santa Claus drives an electric skateboard to promote his Instagram account "lazyhazy82" in Berlin, Germany, Dec 23, 2020.
Lars Goetting dressed as Santa Claus drives an electric skateboard to promote his Instagram account "lazyhazy82" in Berlin, Germany, Dec 23, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain, Dec 23, 2020.
Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain, Dec 23, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man takes photos of a group of Muslim women wearing niqabs on a beach on Koh Lipe island on Dec 23, 2020.
A man takes photos of a group of Muslim women wearing niqabs on a beach on Koh Lipe island on Dec 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Dutch Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado celebrates as she win the women's elite race of the 'Herentals Crosst' cyclocross cycling race, the fourth stage (out of 8) of the 'X2O Kamerads Trofee Veldrijden' Trophy, in Herentals, on Dec23, 2020.
Dutch Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado celebrates as she win the women's elite race of the 'Herentals Crosst' cyclocross cycling race, the fourth stage (out of 8) of the 'X2O Kamerads Trofee Veldrijden' Trophy, in Herentals, on Dec23, 2020. PHOTO: BELGA VIA AFP