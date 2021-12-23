Today in Pictures, Dec 23, 2021

Singapore draws 1-1 with Indonesia in Suzuki Cup semis, protest in India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
7 hours ago
Ikhsan Fandi celebrates after he equalised for the Lions against Indonesia in the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final first leg at the National Stadium on December 23, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
Farmers light candles as they block railway tracks during a demonstration demanding compensations and jobs for the families of those who died during protests against the central government's agricultural reforms and other economic issues at Devi Dasspura village on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, on December 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire at their home on a cold, rainy night in the northern Gaza Strip, December 22, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A person rests on the Stonehenge stone circle, as they welcome in the winter solstice, as the sun rises in Amesbury, Britain, December 22, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photograph taken on December 22, 2021 shows the erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion. PHOTO: AFP
People release a lantern at sunset at the end of a winter solstice celebration at Cape Cod's Skaket Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts, USA, December 21, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Flowers, soft toys and tributes are seen outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, Australia, December 22, 2021. Six children were killed at a primary school in Tasmania's northwest last week, after a freak accident which caused a jumping castle to be picked up an estimated 10 metres by a powerful gust of wind. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A centuries-old ring engraved with an Early Christian image of Jesus as the "Good Shepherd" that was recovered from shipwrecks off Caesarea, a major Holy Land port in ancient times, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority, is displayed in Jerusalem December 22, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man disguised as Santa Claus jumps into the water in the beach of Acapulco, state of Guerrero, Mexico, on December 21, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People take pictures with Christmas decorations in front of a shopping mall in Bangkok on December 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

