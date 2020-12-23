Today in Pictures, Dec 23, 2020

Tighter restrictions on travellers arriving from UK, suspected war relic found at house under construction, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Attendants at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 handling luggage belonging to passengers from a flight which arrived from London on Dec 22, 2020. Singapore has joined more than 40 other countries in tightening restrictions on travellers arriving from the United Kingdom, following the emergence of a new coronavirus strain there that appears to be more contagious. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
The corner terraced unit at 43 Jalan Rabu was cordoned off after a suspected war relic was found on Dec 22, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO
In this aerial view from a drone, a train carrying crude oil burns while derailed on Dec 22, 2020 in Custer, Washington. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
An aerial view shows lines of freight lorries and heavy goods vehicles parked on the tarmac at Manston Airport near Ramsgate, south east England on Dec 22, 2020, as the Brexit contingency plan "Operation Fennel" was activated early to cope with lorries waiting to depart the UK.PHOTO: AFP
People watch a Long March-8 rocket, the latest China's Long March launch vehicle fleet, lifting off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan province on Dec 22, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows an aerial view of the Kilauea summit eruption taken from a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) overflight, in Hawaii, USA, Dec 21, 2020PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai mahouts dress elephants as Santa Claus to help distribute protective face masks to students at a school in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, Thailand, on Dec 23, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Palestinian carpenter carves religious statues and figurines from olive wood at a shop near the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Dec 21, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
A photo issued on Dec 23, 2020, shows passers-by in Montreal enjoying the 'Loop', one of the five light installations on display in Montreal, Quebec, on Dec 14, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A rainbow is seen as it rains over the Chacao neighborhood with the iconic El Avila hill in the background, in Caracas, on Dec 22, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Tourists walk under ice covered trees on Dobogoko Mountain, Hungary, on a foggy day, on Dec 22, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE