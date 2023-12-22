The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 22, 2023
Snow-covered streets in China, strong winds in Denmark, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
55 min ago
https://str.sg/iYae
Children playing on the roof of a building in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 21, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO: AFP
Relatives mourning the Palestinians killed during Israeli strikes, at the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 21, as the bodies are transported for burial in Rafah.
PHOTO: AFP
An Israeli soldier reacts as friends and family mourn the Israeli soldier, Sergeant Lavi Ghasi, 19, who was killed in northern Gaza during the ongoing ground operation by Israel's military in the Gaza Strip, at his funeral in Modiin, Israel, on Dec 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Independent National Electoral Commission officials and polling agents gather to count and tally casted ballot papers at a polling centre following the presidential election in Goma, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 20.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Women praying for Ma Jinyuan, an eight-year-old girl who passed away, at a temporary shelter at Yangwa village following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China, on Dec 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ms Irma Yolani Cruz, 31, carrying her one-year-old daughter Ariana and 11-year-old son across the Rio Grande River from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, with her husband Jamie Ariel Rapalo, 32, and their two other sons, ages four and eight, on Dec 21.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors walking past an installation at The Star Is Rising interactive Christmas exhibition at the Central Railway Station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec 21.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People walking along a snow-covered street in Yantai, in China’s eastern Shandong province, on Dec 21.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants taking part in a yoga exercise as golden retriever puppies play around them during a yoga class at a studio in Paris, France, Dec 20.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Tourists struggling with their umbrellas due to the windy conditions in Nyhavn, Copenhagen, Denmark, on Dec 21. Danish meteorologists forecast dangerous weather conditions coming with Storm Pia, including widespread flooding when the storm hits Denmark.
PHOTO: AFP
Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan's supporters surrounding him at his campaign rally in Serang, Indonesia, on December 21.
PHOTO: AFP
People taking pictures with festive light installations, ahead of the Christmas season in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Dec 21.
PHOTO: AFP
