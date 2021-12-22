The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Dec 22, 2021
Singapore’s badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew arrives home, aftermath of floods in Shah Alam, Malaysia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
December 22, 2021 at 2:08 PM
Singapore’s badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew at a press conference, arrived home on December 21, 2021, to a water salute and warm welcome from sports officials and Singaporeans.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Aerial view shows vehicles and buildings inundated by floods in Shah Alam's Taman Sri Muda, one of the worst hit neighbourhoods in Selangor state, Malaysia, December 21, 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A resident looks at a vehicle swept away due to floodings brought about by super Typhoon Rai in Loboc town, Bohol province on December 21, 2021.
PHOTO: AFP
German crew members pictured as they wait for the Chief of the German Navy and the German ambassador to Singapore to board the Frigate FGS Bayern F217 docked at Changi Naval Base on December 21, 2021.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A migrant child looks on at the transport and logistics centre Bruzgi on the Belarusian-Polish border, in the Grodno region, Belarus December 21, 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This photo taken on December 21, 2021 shows health workers collecting samples to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at an ice and snow-themed park in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate the party's victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, near the residence of India's West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on December 21, 2021.
PHOTO: AFP
Katie Koh poses for a picture for her father, Mr Koh Yong Keat at the “Underground Pedestrian Link” between City Hall MRT and Level B2 of Funan mall on December 21, 2021.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
The traditional giant Christmas tree of the Galeries Lafayette department store stands under its great dome in Paris, France, December 20, 2021.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man sunbathes at the beach in cordoned-off spaces to avoid crowds amid the ongoing COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic in Lima, on December 21, 2021.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES