Today in Pictures, Dec 22, 2020

First shipment of Covid-19 vaccines arrives in Singapore, rare celestial viewing of Jupiter and Saturn in alignment, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
45 min ago
The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines being unloaded at Changi Airport on Dec 21, 2020. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Astronomer Blake Estes captures images of the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on Dec 21, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California. The planets, which remain about 450 million miles apart in space, have not appeared this close together from Earth's vantage point since 1623, and it's been nearly 800 years since the alignment occurred at night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, Dec 21, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Lebanese launch lanterns in Beirut's Gemmayzeh neighbourhood on Dec 20, 2020, during the lighting of a Christmas tree in memory of the victims of the devastating port blast in that took place in the capital's port in August. PHOTO: AFP
People work on the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol's crypt on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.,Dec 21, 2020. PHOTO: OFFICE OF GOVERNOR NORTHAM VIA REUTERS
A sniffer dog trained to detect the coronavirus disease in highly frequented places, works at the International Airport of Santiago, Chile, Dec 21, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
People spend time on Ipanema Beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec 20, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Farmers get foot massage inside a tent as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms blocking a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu on December 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses repel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman poses for a selfie in front of the '2021' numerals that will be placed atop a building for New Year's eve in Times Square amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Dec 21, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS