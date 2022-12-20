The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Dec 20, 2022
Thai naval ship sinks, protest in Bangkok, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wySN
This handout photo taken on Dec 18, 2022 and released on Dec 19 by the Royal Thai Navy shows the HTMS Sukhothai warship on its side before sinking in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Bang Saphan district in Prachuab Kiri Khan province.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Burmese protesters hold up pictures of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok on Dec 19, 2022, to mark International Migrants Day, which is held each year on Dec 18, and to voice opposition to the Myanmar military junta.
PHOTO: AFP
(From L) France's forwards Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, forward Kylian Mbappe and coach Didier Deschamps greet supporters at the Hotel de Crillon, a day after the Qatar 2022 World Cup final match against Argentina, at the Place de la Concorde in central Paris on Dec 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A firefighter works at a site of a critical power infrastructure which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released Dec 19, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A man makes his way in the heavy snow in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on Dec 20, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Christmas wreaths cast ringed shadows as people enters Union Station in Washington, U.S., Dec 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The sun sets behind the Maspalomas Lighthouse, in the south of Gran Canaria island Spain, Dec 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Sikh boys take a selfie using a mobile phone during a national level Turban tying event held at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Dec 18, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People walk past an illuminated lantern for the upcoming Year of the Rabbit during Seoul Lantern Festival at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul on Dec 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec 17, 2022.
PHOTO: XINHUA VIA EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top