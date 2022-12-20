Today in Pictures, Dec 20, 2022

Thai naval ship sinks, protest in Bangkok, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
This handout photo taken on Dec 18, 2022 and released on Dec 19 by the Royal Thai Navy shows the HTMS Sukhothai warship on its side before sinking in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Bang Saphan district in Prachuab Kiri Khan province. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Burmese protesters hold up pictures of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok on Dec 19, 2022, to mark International Migrants Day, which is held each year on Dec 18, and to voice opposition to the Myanmar military junta. PHOTO: AFP
(From L) France's forwards Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, forward Kylian Mbappe and coach Didier Deschamps greet supporters at the Hotel de Crillon, a day after the Qatar 2022 World Cup final match against Argentina, at the Place de la Concorde in central Paris on Dec 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A firefighter works at a site of a critical power infrastructure which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released Dec 19, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A man makes his way in the heavy snow in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on Dec 20, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Christmas wreaths cast ringed shadows as people enters Union Station in Washington, U.S., Dec 19, 2022.  PHOTO: REUTERS
The sun sets behind the Maspalomas Lighthouse, in the south of Gran Canaria island Spain, Dec 19, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sikh boys take a selfie using a mobile phone during a national level Turban tying event held at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Dec 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People walk past an illuminated lantern for the upcoming Year of the Rabbit during Seoul Lantern Festival at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul on Dec 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec 17, 2022. PHOTO: XINHUA VIA EPA-EFE

