Today in Pictures, Dec 2, 2022

Japan celebrates after qualifying for the knockout stages, mass burial of 70 unclaimed bodies of prisoners at New Bilibid Prison Cemetery in Muntinlupa, metro Manila and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Japan's Ritsu Doan and Yuto Nagatomo pose for photographers as they celebrate after qualifying for the knockout stages PHOTO: REUTERS
A visitor is seen at the exhibition 'Renaissance Art in Seville' inaugurated at the Fine Arts Museum in Seville, Spain, 01 December 2022. PHOTO: EPA
A social activist paints his palm with ‘Stop AIDS’ message during an awareness campaign organised to observe ‘World AIDS Day’ in Kolkata on December 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A tramway is decorated with Christmas lights in Poznan, Poland, 01 December 2022. PHOTO: EPA
Prison inmates seal the tombs during a mass burial of 70 unclaimed bodies of prisoners at New Bilibid Prison Cemetery in Muntinlupa, metro Manila on December 2, 2022. AFP
A replica of the World Cup trophy is displayed ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
'Bridge of 1000 dreams ' by Studio Toer displayed during the Amsterdam Light Festival 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The Villarrica volcano shows signs of activity, as seen from Pucon, some 800 kilometers south of Santiago, on December 1, 2022. - Villarrica volcano is among the most active in South America. PHOTO: AFP

