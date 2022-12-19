Today in Pictures, Dec 19, 2022

Fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, a dog near The National Menorah, inside the Ellipse park in Washington, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 2022. AFP
A dog wearing a Holliday-themed collar looks on near The National Menorah, inside the Ellipse park near the White House in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2022. REUTERS
This picture taken on December 17, 2022 shows family members preparing to go fishing during sunset in the coastal town of Toguru, some 35 kilometres from Fiji's capital city Suva.. AFP
A floating nativity scene is seen at sunset on Lake Pusiano, near Como, Italy, December 18, 2022. REUTERS
This photograph taken on December 18, 2022, shows a deer treading through the frosty countryside near Reims, northeastern France. AFP
An entertainer walks during snowfall at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia December 18, 2022. REUTERS
Iraqi government officials destroy nearly six tons of drugs, some of which had been in storage for more than a decade, in Baghdad's Nahrawan area on December 18, 2022. - Security forces have intensified narcotics operations in recent years with near-daily announcements of drug seizures and arrests of traffickers. Areas bordering Iran, in southern and central Iraq, have become major narcotic trafficking routes for drugs including crystal methamphetamine.. AFP
Dancers perform during the "Festival of Light" parade in San Jose, Costa Rica, December 17, 2022. AFP
A young member of a group from the northern Romanian city of Dorohoi wearing a beaded headpiece gestures during The Parade of Customs and Traditions in Bucharest on December 18, 2022. The parade took place for the first time in downtown Bucharest celebrating the traditions of the season from different counties of Romania. Bands and masked groups chanted and danced while displaying allegorical horses, goats, bears. AFP
France's Mathieu Faivre competes in the first run of the Men's Giant Slalom event during the FIS Alpine ski World Cup in Alta Badia, on December 18, 2022. AFP

