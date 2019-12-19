Today in Pictures, Dec 19, 2019

A baby rests under a mosquito net at a displacement camp for families affected by floods located in Beledweyne, Somalia; smell-detecting robotic dog Hana-chan performs with a man's foot at the International Robot Exhibition 2019 in Tokyo, Japan; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A displaced baby, who was forced to leave his house with his family due to heavy rains and floods in the area, rests under a mosquito net at a displacement camp for families affected by floods located in Beledweyne, Somalia, on Dec 14, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Trees covered in frost stretch out in front of the New York City skyline as a winter storm brings havoc to New Jersey, with ice causing power outages and downing trees throughout the area on Dec 18, 2019 in West Orange, New Jersey.PHOTO: AFP
A crow flies past trees seen through heavy smog near the town of Pristina, Kosovo, on Dec 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Men fish on a pond covered in thin ice as the temperature rose to 2 deg C in Moscow, Russia, on Dec 18, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A peacock spreads its feathers at Hysni Rexha's farm in Gjakova, Kosovo, on Dec 17, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
People soak in the sun's rays at St Kilda Beach as a heatwave sweeps across the state of Victoria, in St Kilda, south of Melbourne, Australia, on Dec 18, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Iraqi protester puts the final touches on a mural painting amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations in the central city of Najaf, Iraq, on Dec 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
US President Donald Trump waits to greet Guatemala President Jimmy Morales outside the White House, in Washington, DC, on Dec 17, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Smell-detecting robotic dog Hana-chan performs with a man's foot during a demonstration at the International Robot Exhibition 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman hangs a pair of trousers out to dry in Ghim Moh, Singapore, on Dec 18, 2019. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
