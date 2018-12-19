Today in Pictures, Dec 19, 2018

A migrant is transferred upon his arrival aboard a Spanish coast guard boat at a harbour in Malaga, Spain; lamplighter Jan Tater lights a historic gas lamp on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.