Today in Pictures, Dec 19, 2018

A migrant is transferred upon his arrival aboard a Spanish coast guard boat at a harbour in Malaga, Spain; lamplighter Jan Tater lights a historic gas lamp on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Qatari Military planes during a military parade to mark Qatar's National Day celebration, in Doha, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2018.
Qatari Military planes during a military parade to mark Qatar's National Day celebration, in Doha, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A migrant is transferred upon his arrival aboard a Spanish coast guard boat at Malaga's harbour on Dec 18, 2018, after an inflatable boat carrying 104 migrants was rescued by the Spanish coast guard off the Spanish coast.
A migrant is transferred upon his arrival aboard a Spanish coast guard boat at Malaga's harbour on Dec 18, 2018, after an inflatable boat carrying 104 migrants was rescued by the Spanish coast guard off the Spanish coast. PHOTO: AFP
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, on Dec 18, 2018.
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighbourhood, a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, on Dec 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
The Tyrannosaurus rex dubbed Sue, the largest and best-preserved example of this well-known meat-eating dinosaur, is pictured in its new exhibition suite at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, US, in this photo released on Dec 18, 2018.
The Tyrannosaurus rex dubbed Sue, the largest and best-preserved example of this well-known meat-eating dinosaur, is pictured in its new exhibition suite at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, US, in this photo released on Dec 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Lamplighter Jan Tater lights a historic gas lamp on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, on Dec 18, 2018.
Lamplighter Jan Tater lights a historic gas lamp on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, on Dec 18, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A sunflower field is seen in Lopburi province, Thailand, on Dec 18, 2018.
A sunflower field is seen in Lopburi province, Thailand, on Dec 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Strollers walk over a bridge of the Eibsee lake near the Bavarian village of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, during sunny winter weather with temperatures of minus three degrees on Dec 18, 2018.
Strollers walk over a bridge of the Eibsee lake near the Bavarian village of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, during sunny winter weather with temperatures of minus three degrees on Dec 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Fog passes through the valley near the village of Wallgau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, during sunny winter weather with temperatures of minus three degrees celsius on Dec 18, 2018.
Fog passes through the valley near the village of Wallgau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, during sunny winter weather with temperatures of minus three degrees celsius on Dec 18, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Paratroopers from the Qatari armed forces take part in Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2018.
Paratroopers from the Qatari armed forces take part in Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar, on Dec 18, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple dances under the light of a lamppost at Comercio square in Lisbon on Dec 17, 2018.
A couple dances under the light of a lamppost at Comercio square in Lisbon on Dec 17, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
2 hours ago