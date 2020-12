Madam Jenny Ho (right), 67, and Madam Molly Tan, 82, seen in a photo taken on Dec 17, 2020, at a preview of Home, Truly, a new exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore which explores what living and growing up in Singapore has been like for people across different generations. The exhibition opens to the public on Dec 19.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE