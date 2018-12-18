Today in Pictures, Dec 18, 2018

A climber, dressed as Santa Claus, decorating a 57 metre high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, hand prints from dirt and mud on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ducks fly over the Moskva River in Moscow, Russia, on Dec 12, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hand prints from dirt and mud are seen on the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec 12, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aerial view at nightfall of houses in the neighbourhoods of Jalousie (left), Philippeaux (centre) and Desermites, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Dec 16, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A woman takes a photo in front of snow covered trees in Moscow, Russia, on Dec 17, 2018. Temperatures dropped to minus 18 degrees Celsius in Moscow, according to meteorologists.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sex workers demonstrate to call for the end of the violence perpetrated against them and punishment for the culprits, in Skopje, Macedonia, on Dec 17, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks through a tunnel decorated with festive lights for the upcoming holidays in central Moscow, on Dec 17, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A man walks along the coast in front of beach huts in Walton-on-the-Naze, Britain, on Dec 17, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A participant takes part in the Bikini fitness bodybuilding contest in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Dec 16, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A climber, dressed as Santa Claus, decorating a 57 metre high Christmas tree in a park on Tatyshev Island, located in the middle of the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Dec 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Snow covers the roofs of Alter Flecken, the historic core of downtown Freudenberg in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany, on Dec 16, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
